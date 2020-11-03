Businessman’s death: Allahabad HC rejects ex-SP’s plea for quashing FIR

Indra Kant Tripathi and suspended officer Mani Lal Patidar.

The Allahabad High Court on Monday dismissed suspended IPS officer Mani Lal Patidar’s writ petition seeking quashing of FIR against him and stay against his arrest in connection with the death of a Mahoba businessman.

Patidar, who was SP in Mahoba before he was suspended, is an accused in the death of 44-year-old Indrakant Tripathi.

“The High Court dismissed Patidar’s writ petition stating that there is no ground for quashing of the FIR,” Additional Advocate General Manish Gopal said.

Tripathi died of gunshot injuries on September 15, days after he accused Patidar, then SP, of extortion and criminal intimidation in a video that went viral. Patidar was earlier booked for murder but after an SIT report indicated that Tripathi had killed himself, the murder charge against the IPS officer was changed to abetment to suicide. Patidar moved the HC after a court issued non-bailable warrants against him and two other accused policemen.

