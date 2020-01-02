Businessman, wife, daughter found dead inside SUV with bullet wounds

Neeraj, his wife Neha with their children. Neeraj, his wife Neha with their children.

A businessman, his wife and daughter were found dead in an SUV early Wednesday morning in Mathura. According to police, Neeraj Agarwal (40) allegedly shot his wife Neha Agarwal (36) and two children, a girl aged six and a boy aged 10, before shooting himself. No suicide note has been recovered, said police.

While the couple and their daughter were declared dead on arrival at the hospital, their son has been referred to Delhi’s Apollo Hospital for further treatment and is under observation. Their families, however, have alleged foul play and filed an FIR under IPC Section 302 (murder) at the Jamna Paar police station in Mathura.

Ashok Kumar Meena, SP City Mathura, said: “We received information from a patrol vehicle about four bodies being found in a white SUV, close to the Vrindavan turning near the Yamuna Expressway. They broke open a window and found that the boy was still alive. The others in the car, including a minor, had died due to bullet wounds. Prima facie it appeared that Neeraj shot his family members before killing himself. But we have received an FIR for possible murder, which will be investigated.”

Neeraj hailed from Jagannath Puri in Mathura and ran a bullion trading company in the city. According to his family, Neeraj, along with his wife and children, had been living in Delhi’s Mayur Vihar for the last six months. Police said Neeraj shifted to capital because of work pressure, and was looking after his business from here.

He and his family visited his in-laws in Mathura on Tuesday evening. Around 10 pm, Neeraj said they had to leave for Delhi as there was a function at his daughter’s school. They stopped for dinner at a restaurant close to Expressway, said a family member. Six hours later, their bodies were found in the car which was parked in a service lane close to Expressway.

Initially, police could not spot the bodies as the windows were fogged. When a policeman peered through a crack, he found three people covered in blood while the boy was still breathing. Police suspect the bullet went through him. “There is something odd about the whole scenario; the way they have been shot looks professional. It merits an investigation. Everything was normal when Neeraj left. Even if it is a suicide, we need to find out the truth,” said Tarun Agarwal, Neeraj’s relative.

According to police sources, Neeraj’s company was under the scanner for alleged fraudulent transactions following demonetisation. But family members claimed that a professional rival had planted fake complaints to harass Neeraj. Several notices were issued and the matter is pending in court, he said. Neeraj would even keep a licensed gun with two loaded magazines with him for protection, said the family member.

