Uttar Pradesh: Businessman shot in Varanasi

A contractor was shot by unidentified assailants outside Sadar tehsil office in Shivpur area of Varanasi on Monday afternoon.

Nitesh Singh alias Babloo, 45, was getting inside his bullet-proof SUV outside the tehsil office when two assailants opened fire on him. Nitesh, who suffered three bullet injuries, died on the spot, while the assailants escaped on a motorcycle, said police.

“Nitesh Singh had come to Sadar tehsil office in connection with a land dispute. After completing his work, he was walking towards his vehicle when two assailants ran towards him with firearms in their hands and opened fire,” Assistant Superintendent of Police (Varanasi) Anil Kumar said.

According to police, eight cases were pending against Nitesh Singh, including that of murder, attempt to murder and UP Gangsters Act. “Nitesh was a history-sheeter and in the business of sale and purchase of land. He also ran a liquor shop in Varanasi. The district administration had cancelled his arms licence, but he moved Allahabad High Court and obtained a stay on the cancellation,” said SHO of Sarnath Police Station Vijay Bahadur.

The murder appears to be a fallout of some kind of rivalry, said police.

Meanwhile, the daylight murder of the businessman prompted the Samajwadi Party and the Congress to slam the BJP government over the law-and-order situation in the state.

“Criminals killed a person in Varanasi today by shooting him six times. The BJP government has put the entire state machinery to suppress voices. For criminals, there are air-conditioned rooms and the freedom to commit crimes. The BJP government is a failure,” tweeted Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The Samajwadi Party also took potshots at the government, saying the incident in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Lok Sabha constituency just after the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s visit showed that the state was witnessing a jungle raj. “The killing of a person inside a tehsil office is the result of the fearlessness of criminals. The killing in the Prime Minister’s constituency shows that there is a jungle raj in Hatya Pradesh,” the party said in a tweet.

—With PTI inputs