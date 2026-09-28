Another girl was abused by Veeramani, her mother says, expanding probe against Tamil Nadu businessman

Veeramani, who has been lodged in Puzhal prison since his arrest on August 29, was formally arrested in connection with the second case through prison authorities, according to police sources. (Credits: Video Screen grab)

A fresh POCSO case has been registered against granite businessman R Veeramani after the mother of a minor girl approached the Special Investigation Team probing allegations against him, widening an investigation that has already led to his arrest and those of three others.

According to a senior officer familiar with the development, the new case has been registered based on the mother’s complaint and is being investigated by the four-member SIT constituted by Tamil Nadu Director-General of Police Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal.

Veeramani, who has been lodged in Puzhal prison since his arrest on August 29, was formally arrested in connection with the second case through prison authorities, according to police sources.