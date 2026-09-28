Another girl was abused by Veeramani, her mother says, expanding probe against Tamil Nadu businessman

Police file fresh POCSO case, ask people to come forward with any evidence they may have against granite baron.

Written by: Arun Janardhanan
4 min readChennaiUpdated: Sep 28, 2026 06:19 PM IST
Veeramani, who has been lodged in Puzhal prison since his arrest on August 29, was formally arrested in connection with the second case through prison authorities, according to police sources.Veeramani, who has been lodged in Puzhal prison since his arrest on August 29, was formally arrested in connection with the second case through prison authorities, according to police sources. (Credits: Video Screen grab)
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A fresh POCSO case has been registered against granite businessman R Veeramani after the mother of a minor girl approached the Special Investigation Team probing allegations against him, widening an investigation that has already led to his arrest and those of three others.

According to a senior officer familiar with the development, the new case has been registered based on the mother’s complaint and is being investigated by the four-member SIT constituted by Tamil Nadu Director-General of Police Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal.

Veeramani, who has been lodged in Puzhal prison since his arrest on August 29, was formally arrested in connection with the second case through prison authorities, according to police sources.

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In an unusual public appeal that indicated the widening scope of the investigation, the SIT on Monday asked anyone with complaints, information, documents or other material relating to Veeramani and the connected POCSO cases to approach investigators. Police provided a dedicated WhatsApp number and said they would keep informants’ identities confidential.

“Furthermore, appropriate legal actions are being taken by the Special Investigation Team on complaints received from the victims,” the Chennai police said in an official statement. It said it would investigate every piece of information received and take immediate action where warranted.

Separately, police are examining a complaint from another woman concerning the death of her teenage daughter more than two decades ago.

According to the complaint, the woman approached Veeramani seeking financial assistance for her daughter’s education, and he helped the girl secure admission to a school. The mother has alleged that Veeramani subsequently sexually abused her daughter. Police said they are examining the veracity of her allegations.

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One account provided to police said the girl visited Veeramani’s house and became withdrawn in the days before she died by suicide at her home in 2004. The police had then registered a case under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Records relating to that case were reported to have been destroyed in a police station fire during the 2017 Jallikattu protests. Investigators have since obtained details of the old FIR from copies retained by the court concerned and the Assistant Commissioner’s office.

Also Read | Girl in ‘sexual abuse video’ linked to granite baron Veeramani finally traced

The SIT is headed by Additional Commissioner of Police P C Thenmozhi. Its other members are Joint Commissioner Disha Mittal, Superintendent of Police J Mutharasi and Deputy Commissioner V V Geethanjali.

The expanding inquiry grew out of a POCSO case registered in October 2025 after police received a pen drive containing a video purportedly showing Veeramani sexually abusing a minor. Police initially sought to drop further action after saying they could not identify the girl, but the Special POCSO Court refused to accept the closure report and ordered further investigation.

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That renewed investigation recently saw the girl from that video identify herself as well as Veeramani, and eventually led to the August 29 arrests of Veeramani, Shanthi and her husband Mahendra Simhan. Police later arrested Ganesan, a former Gem Granites employee of more than two decades, after finding on his phone a video allegedly showing Veeramani abusing a minor girl.

Also Read | Why Veeramani case haunts Stalin as police ‘lapses’ give Vijay bypoll ammo

The SIT recently questioned Congress functionary Ranjan Kumar, who has claimed that he approached Chennai police with evidence concerning Veeramani as early as 2024.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Arun Janardhanan
Arun Janardhanan

Arun Janardhanan is an experienced and authoritative Tamil Nadu correspondent for The Indian Express. Based in the state, his reporting combines ground-level access with long-form clarity, offering readers a nuanced understanding of South India’s political, judicial, and cultural life - work that reflects both depth of expertise and sustained authority. Expertise Geographic Focus: As Tamil Nadu Correspondent focused on politics, crime, faith and disputes, Janardhanan has been also reporting extensively on Sri Lanka, producing a decade-long body of work on its elections, governance, and the aftermath of the Easter Sunday bombings through detailed stories and interviews. Key Coverage Areas: State Politics and Governance: Close reporting on the DMK and AIADMK, the emergence of new political actors such as actor Vijay’s TVK, internal party churn, Centre–State tensions, and the role of the Governor. Legal and Judicial Affairs: Consistent coverage of the Madras High Court, including religion-linked disputes and cases involving state authority and civil liberties. Investigations: Deep-dive series on landmark cases and unresolved questions, including the Tirupati encounter and the Rajiv Gandhi assassination, alongside multiple investigative series from Tamil Nadu. Culture, Society, and Crisis: Reporting on cultural organisations, language debates, and disaster coverage—from cyclones to prolonged monsoon emergencies—anchored in on-the-ground detail. His reporting has been recognised with the Ramnath Goenka Award for Excellence in Journalism. Beyond journalism, Janardhanan is also a screenwriter; his Malayalam feature film Aarkkariyam was released in 2021. ... Read More

 

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