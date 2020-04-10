Businessman arrested for preventing health team from conducing survey in Veraval

Police said that a team of paramedical staff of Veraval taluka went to Jabbar Chowk in Veraval town to conduct health survey. (File/Express photo) Police said that a team of paramedical staff of Veraval taluka went to Jabbar Chowk in Veraval town to conduct health survey. (File/Express photo)

A businessman was arrested for allegedly preventing a health department team from conducting a survey at Jabbar Chowk area of Veraval town in Gir Somnath district on Friday.

Police said that a team of paramedical staff of Veraval taluka had gone to Jabbar Chowk to conduct a health survey. While they were requesting people to cooperate with the survey, the accused, Sarfaraz Kadri, allegedly told the health team that nobody from his apartment building wanted to undergo health screening.

“Neither do we want any government help nor is anybody ill in our apartment building,” Kadri told the health team, according to a complaint filed by Dr Avdeshkumar Chaudhary, taluka health officer of Veraval.

Kadri, who owns a showroom of readymade garments, later pushed members of the health team to drive them out of the residential society.

A policeman who was accompanying the health team tried to pacify Kadri, but he allegedly started shouting and asked the team to leave. Later, the businessman was arrested.

“The incident happened Friday afternoon. Persons who were supposed to declare information about them to health team were not cooperating with the officials. So, we got an FIR registered and arrested the person,” Superintendent of Police of Gir Somnath, Rahul Tripathi told The Indian Express.

The health department has been screening people from Jabbar Chowk locality regularly since a 65-year-old

businessman and his wife had tested positive for COVID-19 last month.

After the incident, the health team resumed their survey in the area, the SP said adding that Kadri does not live in the same building as the couple who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Incidentally, some residents of Somnath Talkies area of Veraval had also allegedly prevented a health team from doing a survey around two weeks ago, but the matter had not been reported to police.

