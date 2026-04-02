Oil jumps 7percent after Trump warns of fresh Iran strikes; petrol prices fluctuate in India

Oil prices surged about 7 per cent on March 2, pushing Brent crude futures to $108 per barrel. In early trading, US energy stocks also climbed, with Exxon Mobil rising 3 per cent and Chevron gaining 2.6 per cent, according to Reuters. The spike followed Donald Trump’s remarks on Thursday, signalling continued military operations in Iran.

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Although he did not mention reopening the Strait of Hormuz, Trump said in a televised address, “We’re going to hit them extremely hard over the next two to three weeks.”

He added, “We’re going to bring them back to the Stone Ages where they belong.”

Meanwhile, after touching a low of 95.21, the Indian rupee strengthened by about 2 per cent to 92.8350 against the US dollar.