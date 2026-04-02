Oil jumps 7percent after Trump warns of fresh Iran strikes; petrol prices fluctuate in India

After recording its lowest at 95.21 Indian Rupee climbed up by 2 percent to 92.8350 against the US dollar.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readApr 2, 2026 10:12 PM IST
Energy stocks rise as oil jumps on Trump’s Iran commentsPetrol is priced at Rs 103.50 per litre today.(File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Oil prices surged about 7 per cent on March 2, pushing Brent crude futures to $108 per barrel. In early trading, US energy stocks also climbed, with Exxon Mobil rising 3 per cent and Chevron gaining 2.6 per cent, according to Reuters. The spike followed Donald Trump’s remarks on Thursday, signalling continued military operations in Iran.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

Although he did not mention reopening the Strait of Hormuz, Trump said in a televised address, “We’re going to hit them extremely hard over the next two to three weeks.”

He added, “We’re going to bring them back to the Stone Ages where they belong.”

Meanwhile, after touching a low of 95.21, the Indian rupee strengthened by about 2 per cent to 92.8350 against the US dollar.

Petrol and diesel prices in India

In India, petrol prices continued to fluctuate, while diesel prices have remained largely unchanged over the past 12 months. Petrol prices remain higher than in neighbouring countries due to higher taxes, global crude prices, and currency fluctuations, according to a Good Returns report.

Petrol is priced at Rs 103.50 per litre today. Over the past 10 days, petrol prices have fluctuated between Rs 103.50 and Rs 103.54.

As of March 2, 2026, diesel prices in India stand at Rs 90 per litre.

City-wise petrol prices (Good Return table)

Story continues below this ad
City Prices
New Delhi Rs 94.77
Kolkata Rs 105.41
Mumbai Rs 103.50 (-0.04)
Chennai Rs 100.80 (-0.43)
Gurgaon Rs 95.65 (+0.17)
Noida Rs 94.90 (+0.02)
Bangalore Rs 102.92 (-0.04)
Bhubaneswar Rs 101.03
Chandigarh Rs 94.30
Hyderabad Rs 107.46
Jaipur Rs 104.72 (-0.19)
Lucknow Rs 94.69
Patna Rs 106.12 (+0.70)
Thiruvananthapuram Rs 107.49 (+0.01)

LPG and CNG prices in India

The LPG prices stood at Rs 912.50 for a 14.2 kg cylinder, as per Good Returns. Compared to March, prices have not changed significantly. However, amid the ongoing conflict, LPG in India has seen the most fluctuation, rising by Rs 60 between May 2025 and April 2026.

Meanwhile, CNG prices remain steady at Rs 80.50.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Apr 05: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments