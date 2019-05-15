Business as usual for immigration firms duping people under new names

Despite some immigration firms being booked by police for cheating number of people, it has come to light that some of these firms are now operating in the city by changing their names and continue to dupe city residents.

Some people who initiated a crusade against such firms also lodged police complaints but to no avail. Satnam Singh Daun, who lodged a complaint in Phase 11 police station against an immigration firm, Kelvin Immigration, said he lodged a complaint last year in November after getting to know that firm was still operated in Phase 11 with other name, Child Abroad.

“There were around 100 complaints against owner of this firm. Later, Child Abroad changed its name to ‘Steward’ and continues to run from same place as Kelvin Immigration’s office. Now, I have come to know that the owner of this firm, Sital Singh, has fled to USA without returning the money of many people he duped,” Satnam Daun told Chandigarh Newsline.

Satnam Daun further told Newsline that another immigration firm, ‘Best Visa’ was being run bythe owners of ‘The World Key’, the immigration firm booked in as many as 58 cheating cases.

“I lodged complaints against these firms too. The complaints were lodged to the Deputy Commissioner (DC) and the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) but the firm continued to operate as usual,” Daun alleged. Speaking about another firm, ‘World Worth Education Service (WWES)’ in Desumajra, Daun said he lodged complaints against this firm as well as its owner was found to be running another immigration firm, ‘Sai Enterprises’, in Sunny Enclave of Kharar.

Speaking to Newsline on the issue, SSP Harcharan Singh Bhullar said he would look into the matter and take required action.