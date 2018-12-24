Business as Usual: EP Unny selects his best cartoons of the year, explains why

The year 2018 started with the BJP and its ally IPFT’s historic win in Tripura with a two-thirds majority, marking the end of the 25-year rule of the Left Front led by the Communist Party of India (Marxist). As the year comes to a close, BJP faced a setback in the assembly elections as the party lost crucial states in the Hindi heartland of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. The outcome of the polls were being seen as a test of the electoral strategy of Rahul Gandhi and the popularity of PM Narendra Modi.

For more than a year now, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been publicly riven with the conflict between the director, Alok Verma, and special director, Rakesh Asthana but this is not the first time that CBI’s top brass has come under the scanner. In recent years, the agency has come in for adverse notice in the 2G and coal scams and the Supreme Court had in 2013, described CBI as a “caged parrot”.

EP Unny, the chief political cartoonist of The India Express and among the most respected in the country, brought out the best of 2018 in his cartoons. From the BJP’s win in Tripura to the demise of veteran leaders like M Karunanidhi and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, here is Unny’s pick of the toons that made him and India think in 2018.