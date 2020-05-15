Buses to take people from railway station to homes allowed: Centre

Nearly two months after it suspended its passenger operations because of the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the Indian Railways resumed some passenger train services from Tuesday (May 12). Nearly two months after it suspended its passenger operations because of the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the Indian Railways resumed some passenger train services from Tuesday (May 12).

With public transport banned in most of the country, the Centre has allowed states to use buses to take people from railway stations to their homes.

The development comes in the wake of a limited number of trains now allowed to carry passengers between major cities in the country. However, since many passengers have to go further to interiors in a state, sources said, the government found it imperative to provide public transport.

The government had recently issued standard operating procedure for movement of trains and of people to and fro from the station.

Full list of special trains

“Some of the State Governments have requested to allow special buses to ferry the passengers arriving by train to their home, keeping in view restrictions placed on public personal transport in various zones. Keeping in view the situation, State and UT Governments are allowed to engage special buses from railway station wherever public/personal transport is not available, maintaining proper social distancing norms,” a letter from the Ministry of Home Affairs sent to all states said.

Under the SOP, to and fro movement of passengers from railway stations to home has been allowed on the basis of confirmed e-tickets.

The special trains are running from New Delhi to Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi.

Travellers are to reach the stations 90 minutes in advance to board the special Rajdhani trains. The Railways has also said passengers will have to bring their own food and blankets and bed sheets from home.

