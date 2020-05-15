Buses not in sight, people protest, throw stones in MP town near state border

Migrant workers and their families wait for medical screening before boarding a bus. )(Express Photo byb Jasbir Malhi/ Representational) Migrant workers and their families wait for medical screening before boarding a bus. )(Express Photo byb Jasbir Malhi/ Representational)

Hundreds of people headed for their homes in northern states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar from Maharashtra, and transiting through Madhya Pradesh, on Thursday protested on the highway at Bijasan Ghat in MP’s Barwani district when they thought there were no more buses to take them on the journey forward.

A few people reportedly threw stones at policemen in frustration. There were no reports of any injury, and the situation was soon brought under control, officials said.

A video clip circulating on social media showed police using force to discipline the migrant workers after they pelted stones and tried to block the highway.

Barwani District Collector Amit Tomar said the tension did not last long, and that the road has been cleared.

The incident comes a week after people blocked the highway in Barwani after being denied permission to enter MP from Maharashtra. Bijasan Ghat is the entry point from Maharashtra to MP.

Tomar told The Indian Express that the number of people who entered MP from Maharashtra on Thursday was much more than that on Tuesday and Wednesday, when 100 and 125 buses, respectively, could take them on the further journey to Dewas, 200 km to the northwest past Indore and the transit point from where these people continue their journey to the northern states.

On Thursday, nearly 200 buses were required, which had to be arranged from nearby districts and took time, Tomar said. According to reports, once more than 100 buses left Bijasan Ghat, people left behind thought there were no more vehicles to ferry them and started protesting.

Buses arranged by Maharashtra government take the migrant workers from Dhule to Bijasan Ghat. Most of these people work in districts such as Nashik, Ahmednagar and Aurangabad in Maharashtra. The MP government on Thursday said 15,000 people have been taken in buses from Bijasan Ghat to Dewas in the last three days.

