Bus service between Maharashtra and Karnataka stopped, Sena asks Centre to intervene in dispute

The state transport bus service between Maharashtra and Karnataka was stopped on Saturday after stones were pelted at state buses in Belgaum district. The Shiv Sena has urged the Centre to intervene in the dispute between the two states.

The bus service was stopped by the two states after a skirmish between activists of Kannad outfits and the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti in Belgaum on Friday. The Kannad activists allegedly damaged a vehicle belonging to a Shiv Sena leader after they saw that his car’s registration plate was in Marathi. They allegedly also smeared black paint on some names of shops written Marathi. Some activists also pelted stones at buses coming to Belgaum from Maharashtra, after which the bus service was stopped.

Members of MES and Shiv Sainiks later held protests in Belgaum city.

Shiv Sena chief spokesperson and MP Sanjay Raut said, “A delegation from Maharashtra should visit Belgaum for on-the-spot fact-checking. I am ready to lead the delegation if the state government allows it… Atrocities and injustice against Marathi-speaking people has been growing and in the last eight days, there have been frequent attacks on them,” he said.

“Belgaum is part of India and the Maharashtra-Karnataka dispute is a language dispute. The Centre should intervene in this dispute….If the situation goes out of hand, the Shiv Sena and the Maharashtra government shouldn’t be blamed since the response would not be official, but political,” he said.

Raut added, “The central government raises the issue of violence in West Bengal and places where the BJP is contesting elections, but is turning a blind eye to the developments in Belgaum. Why is the Centre quiet? Belgaum is part of India and it is an issue of national integrity…”.

