Bus row: Gadkari sends defamation notices to 2 Swedish media outlets

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday sent legal defamation notices to Swedish media houses SVT and ZDF for reports on the luxury bus from Scania.

He sent the notices to the two outlets for their report that alleged that Gadkari received a luxury bus, Metrolink HD, from Scania and used it in his daughter’s wedding in Nagpur in 2016. A day after terming the allegations as baseless, Gadkari’s office Thursday said in a statement: “With reference to certain wild allegations levelled by a section of the foreign media dragging the name of the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari and his family, it has already been stated by our office that these accusations are malicious, fabricated and baseless.”

Referring to a Scania response to The Indian Express on Wednesday, it said: “Since the entire episode of the Scania bus was an internal affair of the Swedish company, the statement of the Scania spokesperson has made it clear that Shri Gadkari and his family members have absolutely nothing to do with the purchase or sale of any Scania bus. Nor do they have any thing to do with any firm or individual who might be linked with the purchase or sale of the bus.”