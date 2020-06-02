scorecardresearch
Bus row: Court rejects UP Cong chief’s bail plea

The MLA from Kushinagar’s Tamkuhi Raj constituency has been lodged at Lucknow district jail since May 20.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow | Published: June 2, 2020
A Special MP/MLA court in Lucknow on Monday rejected the bail application of Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu, who was arrested for allegedly providing fake documents for buses to bring back migrant labourers to UP during the lockdown.

The MLA from Kushinagar’s Tamkuhi Raj constituency has been lodged at Lucknow district jail since May 20. “The prosecution today submitted a police report sought by the court. After hearing arguments, Additional District and Sessions Judge Pawan Kumar Rai rejected the bail application of Ajay Kumar Lallu,” said District Government Counsel, Lucknow, Manoj Tripathi.

Lallu’s lawyer Sanjiv Pandey said he was yet to go through the court order and will challenge it in the High Court.

The Congress leader’s bail hearing was earlier deferred twice for want of “investigation papers”.

