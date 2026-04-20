Udhampur bus accident: 15 killed, 20 others injured as bus rolls down hill in J&K’s Udhampur

At least 16 people were killed and over 20 injured on Monday morning when a bus plunged into a gorge in J&K’s Udhampur (PTI screengrab enhanced with AI)

Udhampur Bus Accident News: At least 15 people were killed and around 20 others injured after a passenger bus rolled down a hill in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district on Monday morning, news agency PTI reported.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed shock and grief over the accident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of those who died, and Rs 50,000 for those injured.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condoled the loss of lives and assured assistance to the affected families. Both leaders also directed authorities to provide immediate relief and necessary support to the injured and the families of the deceased.