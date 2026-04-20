Udhampur bus accident: 15 killed, 20 others injured as bus rolls down hill in J&K’s Udhampur

Bus Accident in J&K Udhampur: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condoled the loss of lives and assured assistance to the affected families.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readUpdated: Apr 20, 2026 01:14 PM IST
At least 16 people were killed and over 20 injured on Monday morning when a bus plunged into a gorge in J&K’s UdhampurAt least 16 people were killed and over 20 injured on Monday morning when a bus plunged into a gorge in J&K’s Udhampur (PTI screengrab enhanced with AI)
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Udhampur Bus Accident News: At least 15 people were killed and around 20 others injured after a passenger bus rolled down a hill in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district on Monday morning, news agency PTI reported.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed shock and grief over the accident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of those who died, and Rs 50,000 for those injured.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condoled the loss of lives and assured assistance to the affected families. Both leaders also directed authorities to provide immediate relief and necessary support to the injured and the families of the deceased.

In a post on X, Sinha said the accident was “heartbreaking” and expressed condolences to the bereaved families. “May God grant them strength. Praying for a speedy recovery of the injured,” he wrote, adding that he had directed the district administration, police, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the health department to provide all possible assistance to those affected.

Abdullah also expressed grief over the incident and extended condolences to the families of the victims. In a post on X, he said the government “stands firmly with the victims and their families in this hour of grief” and that all necessary assistance was being extended.

Expressing sorrow over the accident. former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said: “Deeply saddened by the tragic Udhampur-Ramnagar bus accident. Condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the swift recovery of those injured.”

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