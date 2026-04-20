Udhampur bus accident: 15 killed, 20 others injured as bus rolls down hill in J&K’s Udhampur

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Udhampur Bus Accident News: At least 15 people were killed and around 20 others injured after a passenger bus rolled down a hill in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district on Monday morning, news agency PTI reported.
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condoled the loss of lives and assured assistance to the affected families. Both leaders also directed authorities to provide immediate relief and necessary support to the injured and the families of the deceased.
In a post on X, Sinha said the accident was “heartbreaking” and expressed condolences to the bereaved families. “May God grant them strength. Praying for a speedy recovery of the injured,” he wrote, adding that he had directed the district administration, police, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the health department to provide all possible assistance to those affected.
Tragic road accident in Udhampur is heartbreaking. My deepest condolences to bereaved families. May God grant them strength. Praying for speedy recovery of injured. I have directed district admin, Police, SDRF & Health Dept to provide every possible assistance to those affected.
— Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) April 20, 2026
Abdullah also expressed grief over the incident and extended condolences to the families of the victims. In a post on X, he said the government “stands firmly with the victims and their families in this hour of grief” and that all necessary assistance was being extended.
Chief Minister has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic road accident involving a passenger bus travelling from Ramnagar to Udhampur. He extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.
The Chief Minister affirmed that…
— Office of Chief Minister, J&K (@CM_JnK) April 20, 2026
Expressing sorrow over the accident. former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said: “Deeply saddened by the tragic Udhampur-Ramnagar bus accident. Condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the swift recovery of those injured.”
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