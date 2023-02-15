scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
2 killed, 17 injured as bus rams into truck in MP

The bus of the Rajasthan Roadways bus was on its way from Pune in Maharashtra to Bhilwara (Rajasthan) when it hit the stationary truck parked on a roadside.

Madhya Pradesh bus accidentThe accident took place at around 5 am on Jaora-Lebad road. (Representational Photo)
Two persons were killed and 17 others injured when a passenger bus rammed into a stationary truck in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam district on Wednesday morning, police said.

The accident took place at around 5 am on Jaora-Lebad road, located 20 km from the district headquarters, near Sarwar Jamunia village under Bilpank police station limits, an official said.

The bus of the Rajasthan Roadways was on way from Pune in Maharashtra to Bhilwara (Rajasthan) when it hit the stationary truck parked on a roadside, Bilpank police station in-charge O P Singh said.

Two bus drivers, aged 45 and 55, died on the spot, he said.

Seventeen passengers received injuries and were undergoing treatment at a hospital in Ratlam.

First published on: 15-02-2023 at 13:03 IST
