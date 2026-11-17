A bus carrying passengers from Haridwar plunged into a gorge in Tehri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand on Tuesday, killing at least six people.

The accident occurred at around 5 am on Tuesday when the bus was carrying passengers from Haridwar towards Chamoli. The bus plunged 100 metres into a gorge near Gular Bridge on the Rishikesh–Kirtinagar national highway.

While at least six people have died, around 25 others are said to be injured, officials said.

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