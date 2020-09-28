Bus driver, helper arrested for ‘raping’ Meerut woman

The investigation into the alleged gangrape of a 35-year-old woman has revealed that the incident did not take place on a moving bus, as earlier claimed in the FIR, but at a flat of an accused in Meerut.

The investigation into the alleged gangrape of a 35-year-old woman has revealed that the incident did not take place on a moving bus, as earlier claimed in the FIR, but at a flat of an accused in Meerut. Police have arrested the bus driver and the conductor.

Meerut (City) SP Akhilesh Narain Singh said the woman had known the bus driver.

“She left her in-laws’ place in Meerut at 4 pm on Friday to reach her native place in Mirzapur. She contacted the driver, Sunil Chaudhary, and reached the bus station from where she was taken to a a colony. He was joined by the bus conductor, Arvind Kumar. All the three consumed liquor at the flat. The two took turns to rape her,” said Singh, adding that call details of her phone helped police trace the accused.

“We called to her last dialled number which was that of the driver. The location of her phone helped us to locate the flat where a liquor bottle and three empty glasses were recovered. Out of suspicion, we traced Chaudhary’s location to Ghaziabad as he drives a bus on the Meerut -Ghaziabad route. We arrested him late on Saturday night when he returned to Meerut bus station,” said Singh.

Police claimed that Chaudhary confessed to the crime. The conductor, who lives in Modinagar, was arrested

on Sunday.

A First Information Report in this connection had been lodged at Brahmpuri police station by the victim’s husband whom she married three years ago, police said. Further investigations were on, police said.

