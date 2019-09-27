Burnt frame of drone found in Tarn Taran district, 1 more held

The steel frame of the drone which was used to drop arms, ammunition and fake currency in Tarn Taran district from across the border with Pakistan, was recovered from a drain in Tarn Taran district on Thursday, Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta revealed.

“The fibre portion of the drone was burnt and the steel part was dumped in the drain,” said the DGP, adding that the recovery was made from a drain near Dode village in Tarn Taran district.

Also, with the arrest of one Gurdev Singh from Jalandhar, the total arrests in the terror module case in Punjab has gone up to six.

While police maintain that Gurdev was arrested from PAP Chowk Jalandhar, his family says that he was picked up from his village Jhajh in Hoshiarpur district. Police have also claimed that Rs 3 lakh fake currency was recovered from him.

Gurdev is the brother of Germany-based Gurmeet Singh Bagga, who according to the police was involved in the delivery of weapons from Pakistan through drone along with Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) chief Ranjeet Neeta, who is based in Pakistan.

Police said that Gurdev had also spent time in Pakistan and was in contact with these two. Gurdev was in Thailand from 2006 to 2018, when he was deported under a terror case. His family says that he was implicated in a “false” terror case in 2010. He was currently out on bail.

His elder brother, Gurdeep Singh (36), said that his other brother — Gurmeet Singh Bagga (40) — was in Germany since 2002. Gurdeep was named an accused in 2008 terror case along with Gurmeet, but was acquitted later, while his Germany-based brother was declared a proclaimed offender.

About Gurdev’s arrest, Gurdeep said: “He was on bail and two days back he attended court hearing and now police is saying that he was absconding after getting bail.”

Several panchayat members of the village told The Indian Express that Gurdev was working in his potato fields and was arrested by the police on his way back home on Wednesday.

His mother Nirmal Kaur said: “Gurdev and I were coming back home from our fields when a police vehicle stopped by. One of the officers touched my feet and asked our well being. Gurdev also asked their well being and asked what brought them to the village as they were from Amritsar and were known to Gurdev due to his earlier arrest.”