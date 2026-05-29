Burning SUV, 4 charred bodies, ‘staged accident’: When a domestic feud turned deadly in Ajmer

Just after dawn on Thursday, flames rising from a burning Scorpio on a road in Rajasthan’s Ajmer district drew villagers and police personnel to the spot. Inside the vehicle were three charred bodies. A fourth victim was reportedly pulled out of the burning vehicle by a truck driver and later taken to hospital, but was declared dead.
Within hours, investigators would uncover what they describe as a carefully staged crime scene — one that police now say was meant to disguise the murder of an entire family as an accident.
Police have since arrested 45-year-old Sunita, the first wife of former sarpanch Ramsingh Chaudhary, and detained the couple’s 19-year-old daughter and 17-year-old son in connection with the killings of Ramsingh, his mother and former sarpanch Pusi Devi, his second wife Surgyan Devi, and his niece.
The incident took place in Shrirampura village under Borada police station limits around 5.30 am on Thursday.
According to Ajmer SP Harshvardhan Agarwala, investigators believe the four victims were killed inside their house during the night before, and their bodies were transported in the vehicle, which was set ablaze around 500 metres away.
“As per the information received, Ramsingh frequently consumed alcohol and there was domestic violence involving the first wife and children. He had married his second wife in 2017 and had two children with her. We found information that there was a fight in the family on Wednesday, after which the accused allegedly planned the killings,” Agarwala said.
Police said the victims were allegedly attacked with sharp-edged farming tools available at the house and nearby fields.
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Investigators believe that after the murders, the bodies were loaded into the rear compartment of the Scorpio. The accused then allegedly siphoned diesel from a tractor parked at the residence before the vehicle was driven away and set on fire.
At around 6 am, police received information about a vehicle engulfed in flames on Shrirampura road.
What initially appeared to be a tragic accident began unravelling as forensic teams examined the scene. Blood stains found at multiple locations inside the house and other circumstantial evidence pointed investigators toward members of the family itself.
According to police, after allegedly setting the vehicle on fire, the daughter and mother returned home while the minor son later joined them there.
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Police said sustained questioning and forensic evidence eventually led investigators to reconstruct the sequence of events. The case remains under investigation.
Parul Kulshrestha is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Rajasthan. A lawyer turned journalist, she brings a unique cross-disciplinary perspective to her reporting, blending legal precision with deep social inquiry to cover one of India's most culturally and politically vibrant regions.
Expertise and Experience
Legal-Journalistic Synergy: Parul’s transition from a legal background to mainstream journalism provides her with a distinct advantage in interpreting policy, legislation, and judicial impacts. This expertise allows her to "read between the lines" of government orders and court rulings affecting the public.
Diverse Beat: With years of experience across both mainstream newsrooms and independent journalism, she has built high-level authority in several critical areas:
Nomadic Tribes & Marginalized Communities: She is recognized for her sensitive and in-depth reporting on the struggles and rights of Rajasthan's nomadic populations, often giving a voice to those outside the traditional political spotlight.
Gender & Social Justice: Parul focuses on the intersection of law and gender, covering issues ranging from women’s safety and reproductive rights to the socio-economic empowerment of rural women.
Environmental & Political Reporting: She tracks Rajasthan’s complex political landscape—including electoral shifts and bureaucratic changes—alongside critical environmental concerns like water scarcity and land use.
Academic & Professional Pedigree: Her background as a lawyer, combined with her rise to the rank of Principal Correspondent at a national broadsheet, establishes her as a senior voice in the media landscape. ... Read More