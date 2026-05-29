Burning SUV, 4 charred bodies, ‘staged accident’: When a domestic feud turned deadly in Ajmer

Firefighters try to douse the blaze, in Ajmer on Thursday. (ANI)

Just after dawn on Thursday, flames rising from a burning Scorpio on a road in Rajasthan’s Ajmer district drew villagers and police personnel to the spot. Inside the vehicle were three charred bodies. A fourth victim was reportedly pulled out of the burning vehicle by a truck driver and later taken to hospital, but was declared dead.

Within hours, investigators would uncover what they describe as a carefully staged crime scene — one that police now say was meant to disguise the murder of an entire family as an accident.

Police have since arrested 45-year-old Sunita, the first wife of former sarpanch Ramsingh Chaudhary, and detained the couple’s 19-year-old daughter and 17-year-old son in connection with the killings of Ramsingh, his mother and former sarpanch Pusi Devi, his second wife Surgyan Devi, and his niece.