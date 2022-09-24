scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 23, 2022

Burning fuel to carry fuel: Govt’s ethanol programme to face transport challenges

According to Goyal, the government should consider alternative options for ethanol movement, including through dedicated pipelines, rail tank wagons and ferries/steamers in coastal areas.

NITI Aayog, ethanol, Govt’s ethanol programme, Burning fuel to carry fuel, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsAn ethanol plant in Bihar. Production in the current supply year is around 450 crore litres. File

India’s ethanol production for blending with petrol has soared from 38 crore litres in 2013-14 to an estimated 450 crore litres in the current 2021-22 supply year (December-November). And with supplies for achieving 20 per cent blending by 2025-26 projected at 1,016 crore litres by NITI Aayog, a new logistics challenge is emerging — moving this alternative fuel from distilleries to blending depots and retail points.

“Currently, the entire quantity of ethanol is being transported by road on truck-tankers. Carrying 1,016 crore litres would require about 3.5 lakh tankers at an average 29 kilolitres capacity. Not only is this costly, but will amount to burning fuel to move fuel and result in greenhouse gas emissions of around 76 million tonnes,” said Akhilesh Goyal, managing director of the Madhya Pradesh-based Maarewa Sugars Pvt. Ltd.

According to Goyal, the government should consider alternative options for ethanol movement, including through dedicated pipelines, rail tank wagons and ferries/steamers in coastal areas. “They can also look at the RORO (roll-on/roll-off) model of moving ethanol truck-tankers themselves by rail,” he said at a recent conference on sugar and ethanol organised by the Indian Sugar Mills Association and the Brazilian agri-consultancy firm DATAGRO.

Plinio Nastari, president of DATAGRO, said that Brazil (which produces 3,500 crore litres of ethanol annually) has 14 oil refineries and 354 ethanol distilleries that supply to 170 fuel depots all over the country. The movement of fuel and ethanol to the depots is entirely through pipelines, rail or coastal ships. Transport by truck-tankers happens only in the last leg, from the depots to 41,700 retail outlets.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 23, 2022: Why you should read ‘Reservation’ or ‘Uyghur...Premium
UPSC Key-September 23, 2022: Why you should read ‘Reservation’ or ‘Uyghur...
Despite the engaging vignettes of Parsi life it offers, Berjis Desai&#821...Premium
Despite the engaging vignettes of Parsi life it offers, Berjis Desai&#821...
Organisers in dock over corruption cases, many high-profile Durga Pujas i...Premium
Organisers in dock over corruption cases, many high-profile Durga Pujas i...
DGCA raises concern over 5G rollout, writes to telecom departmentPremium
DGCA raises concern over 5G rollout, writes to telecom department
Explained

Costs and emissions

Ethanol production has received a boost thanks to the government's attractive pricing policy. But logistics of movement and distribution of large quantities presents a challenge not only in terms of cost, but also emissions. It could result, essentially, in burning fuel to carry fuel.

Nastari felt that there was no need for dedicated pipelines to transport ethanol. “In the last 40 years, we have been using multi-product pipelines for movement of diesel, gasoline (petrol) and ethanol,” he said. Nastari, however, advocated some precautions on account of ethanol being a solvent that dissolves the gums formed in gasoline and accumulated in tanks. “Having filters in the fuel hose pipes can ensure that this gum (which comes from gasoline and not ethanol) will not cause problems to the vehicles,” he added.

India’s ethanol output of 38 crore litres could enable only 1.53 per cent blending with petrol in 2013-14. The current supply year’s production of 450 crore litres — 370 crore from sugarcane-based distilleries and 80 crore litres from those using grain feedstock — will help achieve 10 per cent blending.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 24-09-2022 at 01:50:00 am
Next Story

Behaviour of AAP MLAs disruptive and unruly: Bajwa

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 23: Latest News
Advertisement