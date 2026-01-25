Buried under tonnes of soil after clay mine collapse, 2 children among 3 dead in Madhya Pradesh

The incident has put a spotlight on the dangers of informal mining and soil extraction in tribal and rural belts of Madhya Pradesh, where women and children routinely enter unstable pits to collect mud for domestic use, often at the cost of their lives. (Express photo)

Three people, including two minor girls, were killed and two women critically injured on Sunday afternoon after a clay mine collapsed in Madhya Pradesh’s Singrauli district.

The incident occurred at around 1.21 pm in Parsohar village, when a group of women and children entered a shallow pit to extract chhui, a soft, white-and-yellow clay traditionally used for plastering houses. While they were there, a large section of the loose earth caved in, burying five people under tonnes of soil.

Police identified the deceased as Preeti Singh (10) and Basanti (16), both residents of Harhawa village, and Phoolmati Yadav (50), a resident of Bandha village. Two other women, Kaushalya Singh (50) of Parsohar village and Sakmuni Singh (45) of Chandreha village, were pulled out alive but unconscious and rushed to a hospital, where their condition remains serious.