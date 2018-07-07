Burhan Wani’s death anniversary on July 8: Restrictions imposed in parts of J-K as precautionary measure

Burhan Wani was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Kokernag area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on July 8, 2016. (Representational photo) Burhan Wani was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Kokernag area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on July 8, 2016. (Representational photo)

Restrictions have been imposed in parts of Jammu and Kashmir ahead of Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) commander Burhan Wani’s second death anniversary as part of precautionary measures to maintain law and order situation, on Saturday. Wani was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Kokernag area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on July 8, 2016.

“Restrictions have been imposed in Wani’s hometown Tral, in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, and in the Nowhatta and Maisuma police station areas of Srinagar – the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir,” PTI quoted a police official as saying. The official said security forces have been deployed in strength at sensitive places across the Valley.

Burhan’s killing had led to massive protests and prolonged period of curfews and shutdowns across the Valley. As many as 85 people were killed and thousand others were injured in clashes between security forces and protesters over four months.

Meanwhile, the strike called by separatists against the shifting of Asiya Andrabi, the chief of radical women’s outfit Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DeM), to Delhi by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), evoked a mixed response in the Valley today.

The separatists, under the banner of Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), had yesterday called for a strike to protest the shifting of Andrabi and her colleagues. The JRL – comprising Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik – appealed to the people to “observe a complete shutdown and maintain civil curfew”.

While shops and other establishments were shut in the city centre Lal Chowk here, business continued as usual in other areas of the city, the official said. He said public transport was sparse, but private cars, cabs and auto-rickshaws were plying in many areas of the city.

The official said similar reports of a mixed response to the strike were received from other district headquarters of the Valley. Cracking a whip on separatist leaders ahead of Wani’s death anniversary, the police had yesterday detained Malik in a police station here, while Mirwaiz was put under house arrest. Geelani continued to remain under house detention.

