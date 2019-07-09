Burhan Wani death anniversary: Shutdown in Valley, Amarnath convoy movement suspended

WITH a complete shutdown observed in Kashmir Valley to mark the third death anniversary of Hizbul Mujahideen militant Burhan Wani, the administration suspended the movement of a convoy of nearly 5,000 pilgrims, who had to leave Jammu’s Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas for the Amarnath shrine on Monday morning, in view of the strike call by the Joint Resistance Leadership.

Authorities also imposed restrictions in several parts of the Valley to prevent any protest march.

Roads in Srinagar and elsewhere wore a deserted look on Monday with commercial shops and business establishments remaining shut. Reports of a complete shutdown were also received from other districts in the Valley and educational institutes across Kashmir were closed.

Train service was suspended for security reasons in the Valley. Mobile internet services were suspended in several areas of South Kashmir.

Hurriyat Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was placed under house arrest. Police sources said that additional security personnel were deployed at sensitive spots to prevent protests.

A senior police officer told The Indian Express that no law and order problem was reported from any part of the Valley. “The situation overall was peaceful,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, in Jammu, an official said that there are 1,555 registered allotments for pilgrims putting up at the yatri niwas.