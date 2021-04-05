Burglary at Panchkula house, loss estimated to be Rs 60,000

0 Comment(s) *
Burglars struck at a house in Sector 9 Saturday night, causing an estimated loss of Rs 60,000.
The victim, Amar Dev, who works on a night shift at a private media house, had left his house at 6 pm on Saturday.
“As I came back to my house around 2.45 am, I saw the house was open and some unidentified persons had taken away my laptop, phone and Rs 10,000, toilet fittings and a cylinder,” read the complaint filed by him at the Sector 5 police station.
A case was yet to be registered at the time of filing this report.
