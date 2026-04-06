Burglary at Madhya Pradesh Sports Minister’s house, 6 trophies stolen: Police

The incident took place on the night of April 2 and came to light the following morning, when security personnel noticed that the storeroom lock had been broken.

Written by: Anand Mohan J
2 min readApr 6, 2026 09:34 PM IST
Madhya PradeshA formal complaint was lodged on April 6 at TT Nagar police station by the minister’s personal assistant, Pravin Saxena. (File Photo)
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A theft at the official residence of Madhya Pradesh Sports Minister Vishvas Sarang in Bhopal has raised fresh concerns about security in one of the city’s most protected zones, after intruders broke into a store room and escaped with six trophies, police said.

The incident took place on the night of April 2 and came to light the following morning, when security personnel noticed that the storeroom lock had been broken. Officials said the room did not have CCTV surveillance.

A formal complaint was lodged on April 6 at TT Nagar police station by the minister’s personal assistant, Pravin Saxena. Confirming the case, station in-charge Gaurav Singh Dohar said investigators are scanning footage from nearby cameras to identify suspects. Police said the accused targeted a storage area located outside the main residence, suggesting prior reconnaissance. The absence of on-site surveillance has complicated the investigation, forcing officers to rely on peripheral CCTV footage from surrounding areas.

“The store room contained some shields which we are told are mementoes. We have formed a team and are on the lookout for the accused. There was no CCTV in that particular area,” Dohar said.

An FIR has been registered against unidentified persons, and a special investigation team has been formed. Sub-inspector Raghvendra Sikarwar, who is leading the probe, said the case is being examined from multiple angles.

High-security enclaves in the state capital, including the 74 Bungalows and Char Imli areas, have witnessed similar cases in recent years. In August 2024, burglars stole cash and jewellery from the residence of Congress MLA Jaivardhan Singh, son of former chief minister Digvijaya Singh, in the Char Imli area. In December 2020, thieves attempted to cut and steal sandalwood trees from the bungalow of then PWD minister Gopal Bhargava in the 74 Bungalows zone.

Masked intruders attempted a robbery at Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari’s Indore residence in the Bijalpur area late on September 5, 2025. Over five masked men cut the power, disabled CCTV, and ransacked his office for over two hours, but reportedly left empty-handed.

Anand Mohan J
Anand Mohan J

Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy. Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free. Expertise and Reporting Beats Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors: National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres. Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA). Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking. Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers. Professional Background Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017. Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh. Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs. Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife. Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance. Digital & Professional Presence Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More

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