Burglary at Madhya Pradesh Sports Minister’s house, 6 trophies stolen: Police

A theft at the official residence of Madhya Pradesh Sports Minister Vishvas Sarang in Bhopal has raised fresh concerns about security in one of the city’s most protected zones, after intruders broke into a store room and escaped with six trophies, police said.

The incident took place on the night of April 2 and came to light the following morning, when security personnel noticed that the storeroom lock had been broken. Officials said the room did not have CCTV surveillance.

A formal complaint was lodged on April 6 at TT Nagar police station by the minister’s personal assistant, Pravin Saxena. Confirming the case, station in-charge Gaurav Singh Dohar said investigators are scanning footage from nearby cameras to identify suspects. Police said the accused targeted a storage area located outside the main residence, suggesting prior reconnaissance. The absence of on-site surveillance has complicated the investigation, forcing officers to rely on peripheral CCTV footage from surrounding areas.