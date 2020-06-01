Burglars attempt to break ATM inside bank premises

The suspects were caught in the CCTV camera, the footage of which is not clear. (Representational Photo) The suspects were caught in the CCTV camera, the footage of which is not clear. (Representational Photo)

Two unidentified persons attempted to break the Bunch Note Acceptor (BNA) machine installed inside the Punjab National Bank (PNB) branch at Kishangarh village, Saturday.

The police filed a case and started the probe. BNA is an automated cash deposit machine and was installed only one month back in the bank. Police said though one ATM is also installed in the bank, there were no marks on the machine unlike the BNA. Burglars with covered faces managed to sneak inside the bank premises after breaking the main locks at around 2 am. The suspects were caught in the CCTV camera, the footage of which is not clear.

Sources said burglars made all possible efforts to break the BNA’s lower portion, in which around Rs 1 lakh was kept, but failed to do so. The bank branch is operated from a rented accommodation. “There was no security guard at the bank in the night. In fact, there was no alarm system in the bank. We are making efforts to identify the suspects,” said Inspector Lakhbir Singh, SHO PS IT Park.

Sources said that the incident came to light when the owner of building noticed the broken locks and informed the bank officials. The officiating branch manager, Priyanka, lodged a complaint with police upon which an FIR was filed at PS IT Park. “The CCTV footage indicates that burglars were not experts,” said the sources.

