Burger Singh to open 40 outlets in Gujarat

The company already has 50 outlets in the country. (Representational)

Burger Singh, a brand of fusion burgers has signed a master franchise deal in Gujarat through which it will open 40 outlets in the next two years in various cities, including Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot.

The 40 outlets will be a mix of dine-in and take away outlets along with some strategically placed cloud kitchens. The Master Franchise will seek suitable sub-franchisees in the area, stated an official release on Friday.

“Gujarat has a vibrant food market with huge potential… There is also a massive market for vegetarian food. We are already known for our wide range of vegetarian burgers, and we are introducing some very special vegetarian products, especially for Gujarat,” said Rahul Seth, Chief of Staff, Burger Singh. The company already has 50 outlets in the country.

The Master Franchise in Gujarat has been taken up by Balaji FoodWorks, a company established by entrepreneurs Harshil Soni and Yash Patel.

