Bureaucrats need to learn data governance and artificial intelligence, says PM Modi

Bureaucrats need to learn everything about data governance and artificial intelligence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday at the valedictory function of the common foundation course of the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand, which he addressed through a video link from New Delhi.

“I request the director of the academy: let there be a lab on artificial intelligence where civil servants can learn. Also, data is going to be a big power in the future. It already is. We need to learn and understand everything about data governance and also implement them wherever we go,” he said.

Modi said the current batch was special because it was getting inducted during Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav in the 75th year of Independence.

“Many of us will not be around when India celebrates 100 years of Independence. But you all will be there. So whatever development the country achieves in the next 25 years, your batch will have a role to play in it,” he said.

Modi asked the new crop of civil servants, about to be posted across India’s various districts in their first assignments, to write a long essay on why they joined the civil service and what they hoped to achieve.

“Let those long essays be kept in the cloud. When you come back to this place after 25 years, let these essays be a way for you to take stock of whether you are on the course of your dream or you have got diverted,” he said.

If the spirit of service diminishes and the spirit of ruling takes over, both the system and the person suffer, the prime minister said. “Be it the system or a person, the loss is inevitable,” he said.

The prime minister asked the young civil servants to continuously challenge themselves and never get into their comfort zones.

He said the civil servants should remember that the numbers they come across in files are not mere numbers. “Each of those numbers is a life with dreams and aspirations and challenges. So you have to work for each and every life,” he said.

Modi said that the government took up challenging tasks, like providing pucca houses to the poor and providing gas connections, electricity and others through various schemes.

“Wherever you go, take up a few challenging problems like this and work towards solving them. Then the people of the district will forever remember you,” he said.