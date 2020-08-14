Bureaucrat among 1,092 new Covid cases

Gandhinagar also saw one death from its municipal corporation limits. (Representational)

Adding more than 14,000 cases in August so far, Gujarat reported 1,092 cases on Thursday. Among those to test positive was a bureaucrat, Mamta Verma.

Verma, secretary, Tourism, Civil Aviation and Pilgrimage, who is also at the helm of the evacuation flights post lockdown, was detected Covid positive. “I am stable and following all health protocols,” the 1996-batch IAS officer who is one of the several IAS officers on Covid duty in Gujarat told The Indian Express.

Gandhinagar also saw one death from its municipal corporation limits. Of the 47 deaths due to Covid-19 in the district, 15 have been reported from the municipal corporation limits.

As Surat crossed 16,000 cases, adding more than 3,100 cases this month, the district reported fewer deaths in each of the past two days – five each on Wednesday and Thursday. Gir Somnath, where 661 cases have been reported, saw one fatality on Thursday. As of July 27, when the district had last put out a detailed bulletin, 10 had died of which four deaths were due to Covid-19, three had other comorbidities of diabetes and hypertension, and for three others death audits were pending.

The two districts of Bhavnagar and Rajkot reported deaths on Thursday even as the former district crossed 2,000 cases.

