Buoyed by Lok Sabha poll showing, BJP sets eyes on J&K

Encouraged by the Lok Sabha election results in Jammu and Kashmir, where it got a lead in 28 of the 87 Assembly segments, the BJP is looking at the possibility of forming its own majority government after the state Assembly elections.

Advertising

To achieve this, the party plans to launch a campaign to seek elections in at least eight of the 24 seats kept reserved for areas of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) when the Election Commission decides to hold the Assembly elections. The BJP also intends to demand scrapping of the practice of Kashmiri Pandit migrants having to fill up an ‘M Form’ before voting in their respective constituencies in the Valley.

In this election, all three Lok Sabha seats in Kashmir were won by the National Conference, but the BJP is buoyed by the results in the Valley. The party got the maximum votes in Tral Assembly segment of south Kashmir’s Anantnag parliamentary seat, which witnessed a poll boycott. In this Assembly segment, which saw a turnout of 1.14 per cent, 1,019 votes were polled. The BJP got 323 votes, 89 more than NC’s 234.

“The results are encouraging. The municipal and panchayat polls were in our favour, now the outcome of the parliamentary polls has given us hope,” said a senior BJP leader. “We are hopeful of further strengthening our position in the Valley. If all goes well, we are hopeful of getting at least a couple of seats from the Valley in the next Assembly election.”

Advertising

The party is also encouraged by the turnout of Pandit migrant voters living outside the Valley.

The recent results show that out of the 13,537 migrant votes polled in the three parliamentary seats of the Valley, 11,648 votes (86 per cent) were for BJP.

“Kashmiri Pandits have been voting for us for some time now. But the challenge is to motivate most of them to cast their vote,” said a party leader. “We will be working with them in a more focused way. Their full participation is key to our plans.”

“Had there been no rider of M Form on Kashmiri Pandit migrants for voting, we would have won seats in Kashmir as well,” said state BJP president Ravinder Raina. The M Form was brought in by NC, Congress and PDP to restrain them from voting, he added.

At present, whenever elections are announced in the state, Kashmiri Pandit migrants staying in Jammu and elsewhere in the country have to get themselves registered as voters in their respective constituencies in the Valley. For this, they have to fill up the M Form, get them attested from their respective zonal officers and submit them with the election cell in the office of Relief Commissioner. However, after doing so, many have complained that their names either do not figure in the electoral rolls or their details do not reach the polling officer concerned.

Similarly, the BJP is planning a campaign to press for allowing displaced persons from PoK to vote, to filling up at least eight seats vacant in the Assembly for areas under occupation of Pakistan and China. Of the 111-member Assembly, elections are held on only 87 seats as 24 are kept vacant. Of these 87 seats, 46 are in Kashmir division, 37 in Jammu and four in Ladakh division.

“Since one-third of the population from PoK has migrated to this side of the LoC, we demand that elections be held on at least eight seats to give these displaced persons representation in the Legislative Assembly,” Raina said.

According to Rajiv Chuni, chairman of SOS International, an organisation of displaced persons from PoK, nearly 3 lakh people migrated to this side of the LoC after 1947. The number is now 12-13 lakh, he said.

A senior BJP leader said the party is focusing on 10 Assembly segments of the Valley in south Kashmir. These segments saw very poor voter turnout in the recent elections. Besides Tral, the BJP is focusing on Pulwama, Rajpora, Wachi, Bijbehara, Kulgam, Homshalibugh and Shopian Assembly segments.

Only 657 votes (0.77 per cent) were polled in Pulwama segment and 1,405 votes (1.68 per cent) in Wachi constituency. Sopore Assembly segment of north Kashmir witnessed turnout of 4.34 per cent and Habbakadal segment of Srinagar 4.26 per cent. Both these Assembly segments have a substantial number of migrant voters.

Advertising

In Jammu region, the BJP had a lead in 25 Assembly constituencies in the Lok Sabha elections. “We would have got lead in 31 Assembly constituencies, but for NC and PDP staying away from the electoral battle in favour of Congress candidates in both the Lok Sabha seats in Jammu province, making us trail in Kishtwar, Bhaderwah and Doda constituencies by a margin of 346 votes to 6,411 votes,’’ said a senior BJP leader. The situation will be different in Assembly polls when both these Kashmir-centric parties field candidates, he added.