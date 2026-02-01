Beyond territorial waters: How Union Budget 2026-27 reshapes India’s billion-dollar seafood industry

In a major boost to the fisheries sector, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Sunday announced a series of initiatives in the Union Budget 2026-27, including the integrated development of 500 reservoirs and Amrit Sarovars, which are water bodies rejuvenated as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. She also announced that fish caught by Indian fishing vessels in the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) or on the high seas will be exempt from duty.

The finance minister also announced increasing the limit for duty-free imports of specified inputs used for processing seafood products for export from the current 1 per cent to 3 per cent of the FOB (Free on Board) value of the previous year’s export turnover.

Presenting the Union Budget 2026-27, Sitharaman said, “We will undertake initiatives (i) for integrated development of 500 reservoirs and Amrit Sarovars. (ii) strengthen the fisheries value chain in coastal areas and enable market linkages involving start-ups and women-led groups together with Fish Farmers Producer Organisations.”

“I propose to increase the limit for duty-free imports of specified inputs used for processing seafood products for export, from the current 1 per cent to 3 per cent of the FOB value of the previous year’s export turnover,” she announced.

Announcing that fish caught by Indian vessels in EEZ or on the high seas will be made free of duty, she said, “Landing of such fish in a foreign port will be treated as export ofgoods. Safeguards will be put in place to prevent misuse during fish catch, transit and transhipment,” she said.

To this end, the government will amend Sub-section (2) of Section 1 of the Customs Act, 1962. Under the Customs Act, a new section 56A will be added to provide special provisions for fishing and related activities by Indian-flagged fishing vessels beyond India’s territorial waters. The amendment provides that fish harvested beyond India’s territorial waters may be brought into India free of duty.

Sitharaman also announced a credit-linked subsidy program for animal husbandry. “To provide quality employment opportunities in rural and peri-urban areas, we will support the Animal Husbandry Sector in entrepreneurship development through: (a) a Credit-Linked Subsidy Programme (b) scaling-up and modernisation of livestock enterprises (c) enhance creation of livestock, dairy and poultry-focused integrated-value chains and (d) encourage creation of Livestock Farmer Producers Organisations,” she said.

Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh welcomes Budget announcements

Commenting on the budget announcements, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh Lalan said that the measures announced by the finance minister will boost the livestock and fisheries sector.

“To strengthen animal health systems, the Finance Minister has announced to scale up the availability of veterinary professionals by more than 20,000. For this, she has announced plans to roll out a loan-linked capital subsidy support scheme for the establishment of veterinary and para-vet colleges, veterinary hospitals, diagnostic laboratories and breeding facilities in the private sector,” Singh told The Indian Express.

He said the finance minister also announced the facilitation of collaboration between Indian and foreign institutions. Singh said that these measures will help formalise animal husbandry activities, which are largely in the unorganised sector.