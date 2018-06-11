Bungalow row: Officials who used to ‘pick up cups and plates’ maligning my name, says Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party national President Akhilesh Yadav (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) Samajwadi Party national President Akhilesh Yadav (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, who was lambasted by the ruling BJP over alleged damage caused to the government house the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister vacated last week, has said that officials who used to “pick up cups and plates” during his time as CM are smearing his name in public.

In a veiled warning, Yadav said: “These officers should be aware that governments come and go. I have seen officials pick up cup and plates, they should not get into such behaviour.”

A war of words ensued between the ruling BJP and opposition SP after officials said the house was left in a bad shape with broken tiles, missing water taps, decorative plants, lights, bathroom fittings, electrical fittings; damaged swimming pool, cycle track, and kitchen.

The house was left in a bad shape with broken tiles, missing water taps, damaged swimming pool, cycle track, and kitchen. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav ) The house was left in a bad shape with broken tiles, missing water taps, damaged swimming pool, cycle track, and kitchen. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav )

Authorities gave the media access to the house after Akhilesh handed over the keys to the Estates Department on Friday evening on the direction of the Supreme Court. The bungalow is located on Vikramaditya Marg in Lucknow.

While the BJP accused Akhilesh of damaging the property “out of frustration”, the Samajwadi Party hit back and accused the government of causing the damage to malign Akhilesh’s image since there is no corruption taint on him.

ALSO READ | Inside Akhilesh Yadav’s former bungalow: From ‘damaged’ pool to ‘missing’ bathroom fittings

The BJP said the former chief minister acted like a “kid who spoils a game when he sees he is losing it” after videos and photographs of the damage became public. “One would understand if they took air-conditioners, but even electric bulb holders and tiles are missing. The broken tiles cannot be used again, which shows he acted out of frustration, just like a kid…,” BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi said.

“Mulayam Singh Yadav, Rajnath Singh and Mayawati’s bungalows had no such damage,” he said, referring to the government houses the three have vacated in compliance with a Supreme Court order asking them to vacate the houses allotted to them as former chief ministers.

Hitting back at the BJP, SP leader Ram Govind Chaudhary said: “Despite several inquiries into (Akhilesh)’s projects, like Lucknow-Agra Expressway, they could not find any corruption or any lacunae.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd