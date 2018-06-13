Bungalow damage row: Akhilesh calls it conspiracy by Yogi govt over poll losses

Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav holds water taps while addressing a press conference at state party head office in Lucknow on Wednesday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav holds water taps while addressing a press conference at state party head office in Lucknow on Wednesday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Irked by the ongoing controversy over accusing him of vandalising the government bungalow before moving out, Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday addressed a press conference with a faucet in his hand, in which he targeted the government saying that it should tell how many faucets were there in the house as he would return it all.

The former CM alleged that his image is being maligned for just a faucet, which is an outcome of hate and jealousy. Akhilesh also raised questions on the government, asking what were the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Chief Minister Abhishek Kaushik and IAS officer Mrityunjay Narayan doing at the house after he had vacated the bungalow.

Alleging that the photographs of a single corner were taken in a way so that it looks like the whole bungalow is damaged, the SP leader said that the wooden flooring of the house and everything else is as it is.

On the allegations that he took away stuff from his official bungalow to his new one, the SP leader claimed that he purchased all those things from his own money and there are still other things in the Chief Minister residence which were installed by his own money.

“I installed nets on both the sides of the Chief Minister bungalow. It is still there. The government people should tell where is the bill for that. And if they cannot find a bill then they should return the nets to me. Similarly, I constructed a temple in the premises. I left all the statues of Gods there. They should return that too,” Yadav said during the press conference, adding it is a conspiracy to make him and BSP president Mayawati vacate their bungalows.

On the question of removing the swimming pool, Yadav claimed that there was no swimming pool inside.

“Where was the swimming pool inside? Try Google Earth and find out where was a swimming pool which people are alleging we removed. The choppers of CM used to pass from my house, they should tell where was a swimming pool,” Yadav said.

He alleged that he is being targeted by the BJP, as it has a problem that SP and BSP are now in a coalition.

