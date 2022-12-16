Bumpy Zero Hour in Rajya Sabha as Opposition ruckus forces adjournments

The Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha saw noisy scenes as Opposition MPs sought to raise a range of issues, including what they termed was the government’s interference in appointment of judges and its misuse of Central agencies, leading to repeated adjournments.

As the Zero Hour proceedings began, Opposition MPs shouted slogans and protested in the well of the House.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh said he had received seven notices under Rule 267, which pertains to requests to the Chairman for suspension of listed business to raise other subjects.

The requests pertained to “concern over government’s attempt to interfere in appointment in higher judiciary; misuse of CBI, ED and other government agencies; situation arising out of farmers’ strike; and subversion of democratic system and threatening of electoral process”, Harivansh said.

Harivansh said Rajya Sabha Chairman, Jagdeep Dhankhar, had on December 8, while considering similar notices, observed that the notices should refer to the relevant rule that is to be suspended.

“In none of the notices received today, there is any reflection as to which rule is sought to be suspended,” Harivansh said and asked the MPs to allow the House to proceed.

The notices were filed by MPs Raghav Chadha, Pramod Tiwari, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Dr. L Hanumanthaiah, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Jebi Mather Hisham and Syed Nasir Hussain.

TMC MP Derek O’ Brien said the Chair had not accepted any notice under Rule 267 in the past six years and the last time such a notice was allowed was in 2016 on the topic of demonetisation and it was not linked to any other rule.