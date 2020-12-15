Bulletproof car in Vijayvargiya security upgrade

Kailash Vijayvargiya (File)

Following an attack on BJP national president JP Nadda’s convoy on the outskirts of Kolkata last week, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya’s security cover has been upgraded with the addition of a bullet-resistant car to his convoy. He was part of the convoy that had come under attack.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued an order directing the CISF to ensure Vijayvargiya only travels in that vehicle. The CISF has been providing Z-category security to Vijayvargiya since February 2019.

Addressing a public meeting in Mathurapur in South 24 Parganas on Monday, Vijayvargiya said that “it is not Bengal’s tradition to welcome people with stones”.

