SC refuses to entertain firm’s plea against acquisition of plot for bullet train project

Clearing hurdles for the country’s first proposed bullet train track project from Ahmedabad to Mumbai, the Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea by Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Ltd challenging the Bombay High Court order upholding the acquisition of the company’s land for the project.

A three-judge bench presided by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud termed it a “national project” and added that it will give the company liberty to seek enhancement of compensation for the land acquired.

Appearing for the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the bench, also comprising Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala, that the dispute was over the amount of compensation and not about land acquisition and that the delay was leading to escalation of the project cost.

Noting that the project had progressed, the CJI told Senior Advocate Mukul Rohagi, who appeared for the company, that “much water has already flowed (under the bridge)”. Possession of the land has been completed and construction has started on it, the court pointed out, and reminded that the petitioner is a responsible company.

“We will give you liberty to file a claim for additional compensation and set a deadline to decide it… This is a national project we are talking about,” said the bench, which went on to order that if any claim is made for increased compensation, the same is to be decided within six weeks.

The High Court had on February 9 dismissed the firm’s plea challenging the Maharashtra government’s acquisition of its land for the project for a compensation of Rs 264 crore. The court had said “the project is of national importance and in public interest” and that the “paramount public collective interest would prevail over private interest”.

The company had challenged proceedings by the state government whereby a final award of Rs 264 crore was granted on September 15, 2022 for acquiring 39,252 sq m (9.69 acres) of land, saying it was far less than the initial amount of Rs 572 crore offered by the government.