Bullet train project: SC notice on plea by farmers against land acquisition in Gujarat

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice on a batch of pleas by a group of farmers challenging the Gujarat High Court order, which upheld the process of acquisition of land for the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project.

A bench of Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose issued notice on the plea seeking permission to file Special Leave Petition against the September 19 order of the HC. “Issue notice on the SLPs (special leave petitions) as well as on the application for stay, returnable on March 20, 2020,” the bench said.

“Notice to be served on the standing counsel for the state of Gujarat. Reply may be filed within four weeks. Rejoinder, if any, may be filed within two weeks thereafter,” the apex court said in its order.

The plea contended that the Gujarat government, which initiated the process of land acquisition under The Right to Fair Compensation and Transpar-ency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, was not the “Appropriate Government” under the Act to do the same. As per the Act, the “Appropriate Government” to do this was the central government and not the state government, it said.

However, the illegality was sought to be cured by way of a notification dated October 8, 2018 issued by the Ministry of Railway, directing the State of Gujarat to perform the functions of Central Government, as an Appropriate Government under the Act, it said.

The acquisition proceedings, said the plea, were initiated without revising and updating the market value of the land, which is mandatory in view of third provision of Section 26 of the 2013 Act. The petitioners submitted that they were being deprived of their property, which is their only shelter and source of livelihood in violation of the provisions of the 2013 Act.

The plea also said that by way of an amendment, the state of Gujarat, the projects stated in the amended Section 10A of the 2013 Act were exempted from the requirement of consent of the persons affected and being displaced by the acquisition.

The plea pointed out that Chapter II of the Act of 2013 provides for the mandatory Social and Environment Impact Assessment, and determination of public purpose for the acquisition of land. “In the said process, to further the object of inclusive and participative governance in the development, the Act requires consent, approval and participation of the persons and families affected and the local self government.

The Act thus seeks to achieve the obligation of the state under the directive principles and also protects the rights under Article 19 and 21 of the Constitution. The aforesaid amended Section 10A of the Act of 2013, takes away the said aspect from the Act,” the farmers submitted.

The Gujarat High Court had turned down the farmers’ claim that the Gujarat government did not have powers to issue a notification for land acquisition, since the project was divided between the two states — Gujarat and Maharashtra.

The bullet train project was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe in September 2017. The train will run at a speed of 320-350 kmph, and will have 12 stations across its 508-km stretch from Ahme-dabad to Mumbai. The project is being implemented by a special purpose vehicle – the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) – at a cost of Rs 1.08 lakh crore.

