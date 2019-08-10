Bullet train project: HC directs state to address it on compensation issue

Advertising

The Bombay High Court on Friday directed the Advocate General to address the court on the issue of compensation in the 39,547 square metre property in Vikhroli for the Rs 1.08 lakh crore Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet train project.

A division bench of Justice A A Sayed and Justice Prakash Naik was hearing a petition filed by the Godrej group, urging the court to direct the respondents — the Centre, the state government, deputy collector (land acquisition) and National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL) — to accept the alternative plot offered by them for the construction of the Bullet Train and to shift the ventilation shaft and traction substation/ distribution substation proposed on the land.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh for NHSRCL told court that they are ready to pay compensation money to Godrej provided that the state government agrees to it and subject to Godrej’s affidavit that they will return the money with interest if the state government wins the litigation.

Advertising

Singh said they had give second option as they are ready to deposit the compensation money in the court and it will be taken with interest by whoever wins in the litigation.

Senior counsel Navroz Seervai for the Godrej group told the bench that they are ready to refund the compensation money paid to them by the NHSRCL without interest. He added that the state government was creating hurdles by stating that the money should be deposited in the court.

Stating that there was no solution coming from the parties, Seervai told the bench to pass an order. The bench posted the matter on August 16.