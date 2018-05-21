Bullet train project: Gujarat notifies 165 cases of land acquisition, farmers’ outfits plan stir

An artist’s impression of a bullet train terminal in Gujarat. (File) An artist’s impression of a bullet train terminal in Gujarat. (File)

The Revenue Department of the Gujarat government has issued primary notifications for acquiring land in 165 cases in Gujarat under section 11 of the latest amended land acquisition law for the ambitious Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project. With the issuance of the notification, owners of the land, which has been earmarked for acquisition, cannot make any monetary deal on it — they can neither sell nor mortgage their land.

The state government’s decision has evoked strong criticism from the farmers’ outfits which have threatened to launch a massive stir against acquisition of land. The state government has already made it clear that it wants to complete the land acquisition process for the project by December this year. The Prime Minister’s Office is directly supervising the progress of the project.

“We want to finish the acquisition process by December. Now, the farmers whose land has been earmarked for acquisition cannot do any monetary transaction on the same. They can lodge their objections against the acquisition within 60 days of the concerned notification. And the state will have the authority to rule it out for public purpose,” a senior officer of the Revenue Department said.

According to the officer, the government has zeroed in on 185 cases where land is to be acquired, and the department has issued notifications for 165 cases till now. Two years ago, the state government had amended the Centre’s land acquisition law to remove the provision of mandatory consent of those who give up their land for a public purpose.

Farmers’ leader and secretary of Gujarat Khedut Samaj, Sagar Rabari, hit out at the government for its latest notification, saying that those who lose land will prevent the government authorities from taking possession of the earmarked land. “Yes, the government has issued notifications under Section 11 and is going ahead with the acquisition. But, we are not only going to protest it strongly, but will also not allow them to take physical possession of the land,” Rabari said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App