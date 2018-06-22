BULLET TRAIN PROJECT: Gujarat HC seeks govt’s reply on farmers’ plea against land acquisition

The Gujarat High Court on Thursday sought the state government’s response to a bunch of petitions filed by farmers of Surat seeking quashing of a notification issued by District Collector for acquisition of land for the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project.

The farmers, in their petitions, have said that the Collector has not followed the provisions prescribed under the Centre’s land acquisition law.

“As per the mandate of section 26 of the Act of 2013, before initiating the land acquisition process, the market value has to be revised and updated, meaning thereby that as per the Gujarat Stamps Act, 1958, the annual statement of rates/jantri has to be revised and updated and more particularly, the same has to be done in conformation with sound scientific valuation process,” the petitions stated.

The petition alleges that under the Union law, the land notification notice has to be sent to the land owners, but they did not receive it and got it accidentally from the panchayat office.

The petitioners are from 15 villages of Surat district who have said that their land is one of the most fertile ones which yield two to three crops in a year.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App