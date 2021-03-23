‘Bullet train project drew over 1,900 complaints from farmers’

Of the eight districts in Gujarat where land acquisition for the bullet train is underway, Surat (940) saw the highest objections and complaints being registered by farmers.(Representational)

In the past two years, a total of 1,908 complaints and objections were raised by farmers related to land acquisition for the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project in Gujarat, the state legislature was informed during the Question Hour on Monday.

Of the eight districts in Gujarat where land acquisition for the bullet train is underway, Surat (940) saw the highest objections and complaints being registered by farmers. Bharuch (408), Valsad (236) and Navsari (201) are the other districts where higher number of complaints have been filed. In comparison, there were zero complaints filed in Kheda.

The Indian Express had reported that 95 per cent of the land acquisition in Gujarat has been completed and National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) was talking with their Japanese partners to begin the first phase of the project in Gujarat.

On Monday, the state government in its written replies given to questions asked by MLAs said acquisition of 69.99 lakh square metres of the total 73.64 lakh square metres needed for the project has been acquired in the eight districts. Only 3.64 lakh square metres of acquisition remains pending in the state.

Land acquisition has been completed in Kheda and Valsad districts, the state government added.