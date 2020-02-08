Bullet train project: 2,100 crore compensation paid, says govt

An official release stated that 3,213 plots are being acquired with the consent of farmers. (Representational Image) An official release stated that 3,213 plots are being acquired with the consent of farmers. (Representational Image)

Even as Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackerary said that he would consider the viability of the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Bullet Train project, the Gujarat government stated that work on the project is on at “bullet speed”.

Compensation of Rs 2,100 crore has already been paid to farmers for the acquisition of their land, said Revenue Minister Kaushik Patel after chairing a conference of Collectors of Gujarat in Gandhinagar on Friday.

An official release quoted the revenue minister as saying, “Work on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagship project Bullet Train is going on at bullet speed. The project covers 508 km from Mumbai to Ahmedabad and in that, the train will pass through 197 villages of eight districts in Gujarat…This high speed corridor has 12 stations. Modern stations, four in Maharashtra and eight in Gujarat, will be built.”

At the conference, Patel sought details from concerned collectors about the project. As per information provided, out of the total 714 hectare land required for the project, land acquisition work for 571 hectare has already been completed. Joint measurement survey work has also been completed in 188 out of 197 villages.

The release further stated that 3,213 plots are being acquired with the consent of farmers. Additionally, the procedure to complete the consent agreement on 2,735 plots has been completed. For this acquisition, the state government has already paid Rs 2,100 crore to farmers.

As a policy, the Gujarat government offers 25% more compensation of land acquisition for a public project to farmers, if they allow the acquisition with consent without any future litigation regarding the same.

The conference was also attended by senior officials of the revenue department, such as Additional Chief Secretary Pankaj Kumar, Settlement Commissioner Harshad Patel and Relief Commissioner KD Kapadia.

