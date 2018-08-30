Bullet train project: New satellite station in Vadodara to manufacture India’s longest girder

The model of the new Chhayapuri station in Vadodara. The model of the new Chhayapuri station in Vadodara.

In order to manufacture the longest girder of India’s first bullet train, the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has decided to set up a new satellite station for Indian Railways in Vadodara, Gujarat.

The 220 meters-long girder will be the longest in the history of any Indian project; it will also be longer than the girder in Japan’s Shinkansen. It will be set up on platform number 7 at Vadodara station.

The concerned platform will be used by seven pairs of trains daily for reversal only. In other words, trains which arrive in Vadodara from Delhi and Ahmedabad will use this platform for reversal.

Speaking to The Indian Express, NHSRCL Chief Project Manager (Vadodara) Pradeep Ahirkar said the new Chhayapuri station, which is five kms away, will give Vadodara the new satellite station, like Delhi’s Nizamuddin station.

To be built at a cost of Rs 40 crore from the NHSRCL budget, the station will consist of three floors and modern facilities, a far cry from the current halt station with a thatched roof for a single storey building without platforms. The new building will have two platforms for the four lines.

The building, the construction of which has already begun, is expected to be ready by March 2019. The launching of the girder will take around two years, following which the concerned platform will be restored.

The 508 km Ahmedabad to Mumbai corridor is being built for Rs 1.08 lakh crore with 80 per cent loan from Japan International Cooperation Agency. At an unusually attractive rate of interest of 0.1 per cent, the loan is said to be the result of direct parleys between Prim Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe. Modi has termed the loan “as good as free” last year.

The fare between Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai and the Sabarmati Railway Station in Ahmedabad will be around Rs 3,000 (economy seats).

The NDA government has advanced the deadline of the project by a year so that the country's first bullet train service can be dedicated to the nation by August 15, 2022 to coincide with 75 years of Independence. There will be a business class as well at higher fares.

Initially there will be a train every 20 minutes while eventually the frequency will be increased to a train every eight minutes.

