Bullet train corridor: Technical bids to build 28 steel bridges opened

It is estimated that about 70,000 MT of Steel will be used for the fabrication of 28 steel bridges (File)

The National High Speed Rail Corporation (NHRSCL) opened the technical bids for two packages for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor on Friday, including the procurement and fabrication of 28 steel bridges for crossing over railway lines, rivers, highways, road crossings and other structures.

The bids were also opened for the design and construction of the 88 km viaduct between Vadodara and Ahmedabad, including the construction of the elevated high speed rail station at Anand-Nadiad, five bridges and 25 crossings.

The NHRSCL in a statement said that seven of the eight bidders for the procurement and fabrication of the 28 steel bridges were Indian companies, while one was a consortium between an Indian and Japanese company by the name Larsen & Toubro-IHI Infrastructure. The seven Indian bidders include Tata Projects Ltd., Afcons Infrastructure Ltd., Braithwaite & Co. Ltd. Consortium., Bridge & Roof Co. (India) Ltd., NCC Ltd., JMC Projects (India) Ltd. & Rahee Infratech Ltd., ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd. – M & B Engineering Ltd. Consortium.

Three Indian bidders for the design and construction of the 88 km viaduct in Gujarat between Ahmedabad and Vadodara, which also includes the construction of the Anand and Nadiad high speed railway stations are Afcons Infrastructure Limited – IRCON International Limited – JMC Projects India Ltd- Consortium, NCC Limited – Tata Project Ltd.- J. Kumar Infra Projects Ltd. – HSR Consortium and Larsen & Toubro Ltd.

It is estimated that about 70,000 MT of Steel will be used for the fabrication of 28 steel bridges. The NHRSCL has so far opened bids that make up for a total of 64% of the project, which means 325 km out of the 508 km from Ahmedabad to Mumbai. This includes the construction of five high speed rail stations in Vapi, Billimora, Surat, Bharuch and Anand-Nadiad.

Earlier this week, NHSRCL also opened the technical bids for 237 km of viaduct between Vapi and Vadodara in Gujarat, including four elevated high speed rail stations and one train depot at Surat. NHRSCL has said that the contract will “boost” the Indian Steel and Cement industries and their allied supply chains.

