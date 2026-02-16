Bullet train: After Vande Bharat, Govt focuses on designing & manufacturing 280 kmph high-speed trains
High-Speed train in India: After the successful rollout of 164 Vande Bharat trains, the Ministry of Railways is now focusing up to manufacture a next-generation high-speed train capable of running at speeds of up to 280 kmph.
Bullet train in India: After the successful rollout of 164 Vande Bharat trains, the Ministry of Railways is now focusing up to manufacture a next-generation high-speed train capable of running at speeds of up to 280 kmph. In a written reply in the Lok Sabha on February 11, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that in line with the Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiatives, Indian Railways is promoting indigenous manufacturing of high-speed rail systems and components to reduce dependence on imports.
He further said that Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF), in collaboration with BEML, is designing and manufacturing high-speed trainsets with a design speed of 280 kmph.
“Building on the success of Vande Bharat, Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in collaboration with M/s Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) is designing and manufacturing high-speed train sets with a design speed of 280 kmph,” Vaishnaw added.
The Union Minister was responding to questions raised in the Lok Sabha by MPs P C Mohan, Mala Roy and Kalanidhi Veeraswamy, where they sought details on the whether components such as rolling stock, signalling systems, tracks and electrical equipment are being manufactured in India under the “Make in India” initiative and the details for bullet train project.
In October 2024, the Integral Coach Factory awarded a contract to BEML for the design, manufacturing and commissioning of two high-speed trainsets, each comprising eight cars. The price of each car is Rs 27.86 crore and the total contract value is Rs 866.87 crore which includes design cost, one-time development cost, non-recurring charges, onetime cost towards Jigs, fixtures, tooling and testing facilities, which will be utilised for all future high-speed projects in the country.
These two high-speed trains will feature a fully air-conditioned, Chair Car configuration. It will offer modern passenger amenities such as reclining and rotatable seats, special provisions for passengers with restricted mobility, and onboard infotainment systems. In a statement on October 15, 2024, the BEML said: “The trainsets will be built at BEML’s Bengaluru rail coach complex and are scheduled for delivery by the end of 2026.”
