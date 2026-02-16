Bullet train: After Vande Bharat, Govt focuses on designing & manufacturing 280 kmph high-speed trains

In October 2024, the Integral Coach Factory awarded a contract to BEML for the design, manufacturing and commissioning of two high-speed trainsets. (Image generated using AI)

Bullet train in India: After the successful rollout of 164 Vande Bharat trains, the Ministry of Railways is now focusing up to manufacture a next-generation high-speed train capable of running at speeds of up to 280 kmph. In a written reply in the Lok Sabha on February 11, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that in line with the Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiatives, Indian Railways is promoting indigenous manufacturing of high-speed rail systems and components to reduce dependence on imports.

He further said that Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF), in collaboration with BEML, is designing and manufacturing high-speed trainsets with a design speed of 280 kmph.