Buldhana: Man arrested for murdering 55-year-old woman, two daughters with an axe

A 55-YEAR old woman and her two daughters, aged 28 and 25, were killed by a man, who allegedly had an affair with one of the daughters, at Pimpalkhuta village in Malakapur tahsil of Buldhana district on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

While the mother’s body was recovered from a farm near the village on Wednesday, the bodies of her two daughters were recovered from inside a well in the farm.

The accused, Dadarao Mhasagar, was arrested and remanded in police custody for five days. The victims were identified as Sumanbai Malthane, and her daughters Radha, (28), and Sharada, (25).

Buldhana Superintendent of Police Arvind Chawaria said, “Mhaisagar allegedly had an affair with one of the two daughters, who was a widow. The affair was going on for the past about two years despite Mhaisagar being married and a father of four daughters. The woman had become pregnant and Sumanbai was confronting Dadarao to do something about the relationship or abort the child. She was allegedly also threatening to file a police complaint against him. Past Tuesday midnight, the two sisters went to the farm where Dadarao had gone. An argument ensued and the accused killed both sisters with an axe. The mother later reached the farm, after about two hours, but Dadarao killed her too. He dumped the two sisters’ bodies inside a well in the farm.”

The post-mortem on Thursday, however, revealed that both sisters were pregnant. “We will have to ascertain if the accused had a relationship with the other sister also,” said Chawaria.

