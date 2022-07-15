PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Buldelkhand Expressway tomorrow: Here’s all you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 296-km-long Bundelkhand Expressway on Saturday, which will connect Chitrakoot in the underdeveloped Bundelkhand region with the Lucknow-Agra Expressway near Etawah. This is the fourth expressway in Uttar Pradesh. Take a look at what it entails:

What is the Bundelkhand Expressway?

The Bundelkhand Expressway has been completed within 28 months, which is eight months before its deadline. PM Modi had laid a foundation stone for the project in February 2020.

The Bundelkhand Expressway is a four-lane expressway which has been built as such that it can be expanded to six lanes. Covering six districts — Etawah, Auraiya, Jalaun, Mahoba, Banda, and Hamirpur — the expressway will be terminating at Gonda village near Bharatkoot area of Chitrakoot district in Bundelkhand. There will also be a 3.75m-wide service lane on one side.

The expressway will have 286 small bridges and 18 big bridges along with four rail bridges. There will also be six toll plazas, nine flyovers, seven ramp plazas and 224 underpasses.

Taking recommendations from the Ground Water Department, provision for rainwater harvesting has been placed every 500 meters, and 7 lakh trees will be planted along the expressway.

An official said the entire project was divided into six packages, and developers were selected for each of these packages with a time-bound target for completion of the project.

Most of the project was completed during the Covid-19 pandemic and had provided employment to many migrant workers who had returned to Uttar Pradesh, the official added.

The Bundelkhan Expressway has been built at a cost of Rs 14,850 crore The Bundelkhan Expressway has been built at a cost of Rs 14,850 crore

PM Modi will be inaugurating the project from Kaitheri village in Orai tehsil of Jalaun district of Bundelkhand on July 16.

“The project is significant as the government has ambitious plans to boost the economic activity of the Bundelkhand region with this expressway project. In the next step, the government plans to develop industrial hubs along the expressway in Banda and Jalaun districts,” the official said, adding that a consultant has already been hired to undertake the feasibility study.

Bundlekhand Expressway covers 7 districts, and will include 18 big bridges, including four rail bridges. Bundlekhand Expressway covers 7 districts, and will include 18 big bridges, including four rail bridges.

The cost of building the Bundelkhand Expressway was Rs 14,850 crore.