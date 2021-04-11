Bulandshahr woman killed by 2 brothers after spat, 1 held: Police

The brothers, Pappu (22) and Shaky (18), hid Rashmi's body inside a sack before burying it near a culvert in their village, they added.

A 20-year-old woman was allegedly beaten to death with sticks by her two brothers following a verbal dispute in Bulandshahr’s Kurala village on Thursday afternoon. The incident took place when all three of them were working in their agriculture field. One brother has been arrested, police said Saturday.

The brothers, Pappu (22) and Shaky (18), hid Rashmi’s body inside a sack before burying it near a culvert in their village, they added.

“While a few family members knew about the murder, but kept quiet to protect Pappu and Shaky. However, local villagers got suspicious of Rashmi’s sudden disappearance. On Saturday evening, village guard Hariharan discovered the buried body in the sack,” said a police officer.

SSP Santosh Kumar Singh said, “Hariharan has lodged an FIR with the police. Pappu was initially detained and during interrogation he has confessed to killing his sister with Shaky’s help. We have arrested Pappu, while hunt is on to nab Shaky.”