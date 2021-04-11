scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, April 10, 2021
Latest news

Bulandshahr woman killed by 2 brothers after spat, 1 held: Police

The incident took place when all three of them were working in their agriculture field. One brother has been arrested, police said Saturday.

By: Express News Service | Meerut |
April 11, 2021 5:02:26 am
Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, UP news, uttar pradesh crime news, india news, indian expressThe brothers, Pappu (22) and Shaky (18), hid Rashmi's body inside a sack before burying it near a culvert in their village, they added.

A 20-year-old woman was allegedly beaten to death with sticks by her two brothers following a verbal dispute in Bulandshahr’s Kurala village on Thursday afternoon. The incident took place when all three of them were working in their agriculture field. One brother has been arrested, police said Saturday.

The brothers, Pappu (22) and Shaky (18), hid Rashmi’s body inside a sack before burying it near a culvert in their village, they added.

“While a few family members knew about the murder, but kept quiet to protect Pappu and Shaky. However, local villagers got suspicious of Rashmi’s sudden disappearance. On Saturday evening, village guard Hariharan discovered the buried body in the sack,” said a police officer.

SSP Santosh Kumar Singh said, “Hariharan has lodged an FIR with the police. Pappu was initially detained and during interrogation he has confessed to killing his sister with Shaky’s help. We have arrested Pappu, while hunt is on to nab Shaky.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 10: Latest News

Advertisement
x