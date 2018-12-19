Bulandshahr violence: Accused incited crowd and attacked with intention to kill, says FIR

Uttar Pradesh Police arrested four people — Chaman, his father Devendra, Satish and Ashish Chauhan — in connection with the killing of SHO Subodh Kumar Singh in Bulandshahr’s Siyana on Monday. Five others have been detained for questioning.

“Yogesh Raj has also been named in the case and police are looking for him and probing his role,” said ADG (Law and Order) Anand Kumar. Raj is accused no 1 in the FIR.

The police said they are also trying to ascertain if the accused have political links. “So far, we have found that none of the people arrested have links to a political organisation or any such outfit… For us, he (Raj) is an individual and we will treat him as such,” Kumar said.

Balraj Dongar, state convener (Meerut prant) of Bajrang Dal, confirmed that Raj is a member.

The FIR in Subodh’s murder and rioting was filed on the complaint of police officer Subhash Chandra, who was with the SHO when they went to the village “to maintain peace”. They were accompanied by 10 others, and carried an AK-47 rifle and 20 cartridges. “When we reached, a crowd had gathered… the SHO tried to reason with them but they did not listen and started throwing stones. After that, Yogesh Raj and other people reached Chingravati police post around 1.35 pm and became more violent… The accused incited the crowd and started attacking with the intention to kill us using illegal weapons, and sharp-edged weapons and sticks. The SHO was shot during the attack,” the FIR states. It adds, when officers tried to take an injured Subodh to hospital, the crowd attacked them again.