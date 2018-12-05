Bulandshahr violence: Yogi Adityanath to meet SHO’s family tomorrow morning

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be visiting the family of deceased Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh Thursday morning in Lucknow. Singh and a youth were killed by a mob protesting over the alleged slaughter of cows in Bulandshahr.

Advertising

A day after the killing, Aliganj MLA Satyapal Singh Rathaur had assured Singh’s cousin Manisha at the funeral that the chief minister would return Tuesday night from Telangana.

Manisha had told the MLA, “My brother died investigating the death of a cow. The Yogi government makes a hue and cry about gau raksha, gau raksha. And now he does not even visit the home of a dead policeman… He investigated the Akhlaq case, I think he was killed because of that. Sab saazish hai (it is all a conspiracy).”

A day after Singh and the youth were killed, Adityanath held a meeting in Lucknow with chief secretary, DGP, principal secretary (home) and additional director general of police (intelligence), according to PTI. The chief minister last night ordered a thorough probe and issued directions to take strict action against those involved in the alleged cow slaughter, a senior official told PTI.

Adityanath announced Rs 10 lakh financial assistance to the family members of Sumit from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Avinish Awasthi said.

(With PTI inputs)